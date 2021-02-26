Parliamentary secretary for information apprises CM about his constituency problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to apprise him about the constituency-related problems.

The CM said that a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out to solve problems of every city and added that he was visiting different districts to know about the problems of people firsthand at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, a number of projects have been launched in Multan, being the most important city of south Punjab, he added.

The CM said the cabinet had approved a new 200-bed hospital in Multan, while the the south Punjab secretariat facility had proved very helpful in resolving issues of people locally. He reiterated that the journey of public service would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM regretted that the opposition was trying to weaken the economy; however, he added, their nefarious designs would not succeed as people needed progress and prosperity. Now, the politics of development and public service would prevail, added the CM.