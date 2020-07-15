UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Secretary For Information Condoles Death Of VC Nishtar Medical University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Parliamentary secretary for information condoles death of VC Nishtar Medical University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi here on Wednesday expressed deep grief over sad demise of vice chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Prof. Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha .

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi termed Dr. Pasha's death as an irreparable loss.

He said that Dr. Pasha's services in medical education and surgery would be remembered for long.

The parliamentary secretary expressed sympathies for the bereaved family, colleagues and juniors of Dr. Pasha, who died of COVID-19 here today.

He prayed to the Almighty to elevate stature of Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha and give courage to the family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Died Family Sad

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.