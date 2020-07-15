Parliamentary secretary for information condoles death of VC Nishtar Medical University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi here on Wednesday expressed deep grief over sad demise of vice chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Prof. Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha .

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi termed Dr. Pasha's death as an irreparable loss.

He said that Dr. Pasha's services in medical education and surgery would be remembered for long.

The parliamentary secretary expressed sympathies for the bereaved family, colleagues and juniors of Dr. Pasha, who died of COVID-19 here today.

He prayed to the Almighty to elevate stature of Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha and give courage to the family to bear the loss.