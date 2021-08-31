Parliamentary Secretary for Interior visits KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali on Tuesday visited Khyber Teaching ( KTH) Hospital to view health facilities.

He appreciated the board of Governors and the management of the hospital for its hygienic arrangements, provision of best medical treatment to the patients and other development works.

He also reviewed the arrangements of health department for the treatment of Corona patients in the hospitals and visited various sections of the hospital including High Dependency Unit (HDU), Casualty and other wards of the hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior lauded services of doctors and health workers for combating COVID-19.