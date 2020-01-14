UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary For Railways Meets PTI Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib met worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at his office on Tuesday and discussed the party matters as well as development projects in the city.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on improvement of economy and provision of relief to weaker segments of society.

Farrukh said all out resources would be mobilised for providing health and education facilities to the area people. He said doors of his office were always open on the public, especially the party workers round-the-clock.

