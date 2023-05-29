UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary For Resolving Complaints Of BISP Beneficiaries On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, on Monday, directed to resolve issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme on top priority.

The parliamentary secretary issued the directives during visit of office of the Director General, Benazir Income Support Programme, Central Zone, Karachi and later presiding over a review meeting, said a news release issued here.

Naveed Amir Jeeva said that incumbent government was sincere in its efforts to eradicate poverty and remain committed to facilitate deserving families across the country.

He further said that those who make illegal deductions from BISP Beneficiaries amount would face the consequences.

He further said that those who make illegal deductions from BISP Beneficiaries amount would face the consequences.

