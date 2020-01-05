UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary GB Stresses For Rights Of GB Women At Every Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Astore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Gilgit Baltistan Barkhat Jamil said we will always struggle for the rights of women of Gilgit Baltistan at every forum. He said that it was their first priority to provide basic rights to the women of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media here Sunday, he said the government has given a quota of women in all the departments of Gilgit Baltistan and we are always appreciative of women participation in any national and International event.

Our women are very intelligent and they can prove their skills in any forum through out Pakistan, he expressed.

Barkhat Jamil stressed that women should be given chance to perform her duties in any department however all these duties should be under Islamic laws and regulations. We have a very great religion and if we follow the teaching of islam, we will be succeed in any field. He added that we are agreeing to give full rights to the women of Gilgit Baltistan under Islamic rules and regulations.

