Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Highlights Sargodha Local Industries' Potential

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Parliamentary secretary highlights Sargodha local industries' potential

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Having a long history of pink salt, citrus, stone-crushing, handicraft and agricultural production, the Sargodha region could be turned into treasure trove of opportunities for businesses, especially small industries, with its diverse sectors ready to boost the region's economic growth.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Trade & Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Zufiqar Ali Bhatti, while talking to industrialists of Sargodha region here on Saturday. He said that from agriculture to handicrafts and the cottage industry, the region was teeming with potential for development and offers an array of business avenues for value addition that could uplift local communities and contribute to country’s economic progress.

At the heart of the opportunity is the region’s agricultural strength, he said adding that agro-based businesses such as fruit and vegetable processing, citrus research institute and spice grinding mills are particularly viable. These industries could capitalise on Sargodha region's rich produce and help reduce post-harvest losses that currently affect farmers due to lack of processing facilities.

“Huge quantities of vegetables and fruits perish due to their short shelf life. Their proper preservation and value addition can help earn substantial revenue,” said Zufiqar Bhatti.

He said that government would full support to keep alive the handicraft art in Tehsil Sillanwali.

While talking to stone-crushing traders, he said the government would take each and every possible step for promotion of the stone-crushing units and their welfare.

Zufiqar Bhatti also said that fish farming, particularly fish cage culture, was also untapped resource in the region. With three rivers and dozens of canals, the region offers ideal conditions for fish farming, which could remarkably improve living standards of farmers besides bolstering national economy. The introduction of fish farming on a larger scale would provide a sustainable livelihood for many, allowing rural communities to thrive.

The parliamentary secretary assured traders and chamber men of full cooperation in boosting industry in Sargodha.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Sargodha Progress Sillanwali Chamber Commerce Muslim From Government Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

21 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

21 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan