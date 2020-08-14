UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary Hoists Flag At Children Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:04 PM

Parliamentary Secretary hoists flag at Children Hospital

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib hoisted national flag at Children Hospital, Jhang Road to celebrate 74th Independence Day, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib hoisted national flag at Children Hospital, Jhang Road to celebrate 74th Independence Day, here on Friday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, doctors and paramedical staff were also present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Farrukh Habib said that every Pakistani should make a solemn pledge to protect geographical as well as ideological boundaries of Pakistan.

He termed the Independence Day as an event to renew pledge to make Pakistan as a leading country of the world with commitment of self-accountability so that we could evaluate ourselves that how much we had so far returned to Pakistan that was given us the most precious gift of independence.

Mian Farrukh took round in the hospital and presented gifts to the admitted patients.

He also prayed for their early recovery.

On this occasion, special prayer was also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

