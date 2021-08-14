Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independence Day with prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Home Haji Shaukat Ali Saturday visited Central Jail Peshawar to celebrate Independence Day with the prisoners at the jail.

During his visit, he also distributed sweets among prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day.

He remained there for some time and listened to their problems and issued orders on the spot to the solution of some of the problems being faced by the them.

"We need to hate crime, not the culprit," Haji Shaukat Ali said.

He directed Inspector General of Prisons to make prisoners useful citizens of society.

Haji Shaukat Ali lauded the new measures taken by the Jail Department for education and health for prisoners.