Parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Lal Chand condemns attack on Hindu temple

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Lal Chand condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Karak, says a press release issued by Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday .

According to the statement, "Some miscreants wants to defame Pakistan, I have talked to district administration of Karak to find the culprits and punish them", he said.