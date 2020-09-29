Parliamentary Secretary inaugurates gas pipeline project

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Petroleum, Khayal Zaman and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Zahoor Shakir here on Tuesday inaugurated gas pipeline project to provide gas facility to people

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Petroleum, Khayal Zaman and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Zahoor Shakir here on Tuesday inaugurated gas pipeline project to provide gas facility to people.

A function was held at Assistant Commissioner Office, Thall attended by officials of government departments, Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and office bearers of PTI Hangu district.

In his address, the parliamentary secretary said the 12 inch gas pipe would be laid in two to three months with an estimated cost of Rs 1.

5 billion aimed at to provide gas supply to Thall tehsil.

He said gas supply to people of the district would be provided with an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion by 2021.

The development of the district was the top most priority of the government and millions rupees funds would be spent for beautification of Thall and Doaba areas, he maintained.

Khayal Zaman said politics of PTI revolved around masses and all facilities including gas would be provided to them at their doorsteps.