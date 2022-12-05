Parliamentary Secretary inaugurates NADRA office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar inaugurated the NADRA office in Satrah, tehsil Daska Sialkot.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony here late last night, she said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) always worked for the development and prosperity of the country.

She said Nadra registration center in Satrah would resolves the issues of local people.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that "I am moving forward with the mission of serving the people".

She assured that she and her brother Syed Atta-ul-Hassan Shah would continue to work for the development of our constituency like their late father Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan famed as Zaahrey Shah did in past."On the occasion,city president (PML-N) Daska Muhammed Afzal Mansha, former MPA Shahid Mehmood Butt, Haji Shaukat Sahi, Chaudhry Muhammed Asif Sandhu, Ahmad Warraich Advocate and Chairman of various union councils were present.