UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary Inaugurates NADRA Office

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Parliamentary Secretary inaugurates NADRA office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar inaugurated the NADRA office in Satrah, tehsil Daska Sialkot.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony here late last night, she said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) always worked for the development and prosperity of the country.

She said Nadra registration center in Satrah would resolves the issues of local people.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that "I am moving forward with the mission of serving the people".

She assured that she and her brother Syed Atta-ul-Hassan Shah would continue to work for the development of our constituency like their late father Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan famed as Zaahrey Shah did in past."On the occasion,city president (PML-N) Daska Muhammed Afzal Mansha, former MPA Shahid Mehmood Butt, Haji Shaukat Sahi, Chaudhry Muhammed Asif Sandhu, Ahmad Warraich Advocate and Chairman of various union councils were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sialkot Daska

Recent Stories

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

6 minutes ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

36 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

1 hour ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.