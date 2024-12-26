Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Inaugurates Waiting Area At DHQ Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Parliamentary secretary inaugurates waiting area at DHQ hospital

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem said on Thursday that the Punjab government was striving to bring ease in the lives of public by ensuring best facilities at all government hospitals across the province.

He said this during the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed waiting area for public at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman here. He said that as per the Punjab Chief Minister’s policy to ease the challenges faced by attendants of patients in government hospitals, the new waiting area has been constructed, marking a significant milestone in the improvement of healthcare services in the region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman highlighted the ongoing efforts to further improve the DHQ Hospital, ensuring that all facilities meet the highest standards. She added that similar upgradation projects were also progressing rapidly in government hospitals across the district.

APP/qbs

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Best

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

50 minutes ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

1 hour ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

1 hour ago
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

2 hours ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan