Parliamentary Secretary Inquires After Severely Tortured Kid

Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Parliamentary Secretary inquires after severely tortured kid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi has inquired after the severely tortured kid, hailing from Jatoe, here at Nishtar hospital.

A kid namely Zain ul Abideen, was shot injured by outlaws in a bid related to sexual assault.

Zain ul Abideen sustained severe injuries and was shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan.

Makhdoom Zain expressed sympathy with the aggrieved family.

The federal parliamentary secretary assured the family that stern action would be taken and culprits should be brought to justice.

Earlier, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi spent busy day in his constituency.

