Parliamentary secretary inspects Sialkot District Jail

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan paid a visit to the Sialkot District Jail where she inspected wards.

During the visit, the Jail Superintendent provided a detailed briefing on the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Shazia Rizwan also met with female inmates and inquired about the conditions and services available to them in the jail. She visited the jail hospital to observe the medical treatment and healthcare services being offered. Accompanied by the Jail Superintendent, she also inspected the kitchen and tasted the food served to inmates to assess its quality.