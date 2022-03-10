Parliamentary Secretary Interior calls on Hammad Azhar

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar over gas shortage in his constituency here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar over gas shortage in his constituency here on Thursday.

In the meeting, Haji Shaukat Ali expressed his displeasure over the low gas pressure in NA-31, said a press release.

He said that the residents of his constituency were facing severe problems due to low gas pressure which should be rectified immediately.

The Minister directed MD Sui Southern Gas Company to increase the gas pressure and said that work on the remaining projects would also be expedited.