Parliamentary Secretary Interior visits visa counter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Tuesday visited visa counter to listen personally visa related problems of foreigners.

The parliamentary secretary listened grievance of visa seekers individually and issued on spot directives for their redressal, said a statement issued here.

He also suspended the Visa Section Officer for dereliction of his duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Shaukat said foreigners were our guests and no negligence would be tolerated for providing facilities to them.

All citizens of other countries were equal to us and its our mission to provide them best facilities, he added.

He said all out efforts were being made to provide best facilities to the foreigners under the vision of Prime Minister.

The parliamentary secretary said "We are eager to have a cordial relations with other countries and policies are being made simplified in this regard."