Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation Asks Officers To Curb Water Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Irrigation Department was held at the Circuit House Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation MPA Rana Muhammad Fayyaz.

The meeting reviewed the availability of canal water for farmers from the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, developmental schemes, and other related matters, as well as departmental performance. The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary stated that ensuring the supply of canal water to farmers is part of our duties in accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the government has a zero-tolerance policy against canal water theft, with a strict crackdown on habitual water thieves. He instructed the relevant officials to monitor effectively in the field.

The Parliamentary Secretary also directed that the developmental schemes of the Irrigation Department be completed on time and to a high standard, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on the quality of these schemes.

Earlier, Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone Rana Zulfiqar Ali briefed the meeting on the details of ongoing developmental schemes in the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone. He provided information regarding the canal system, the supply of canal water, and measures taken to prevent canal water theft. Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone Shaukat Hayat Virk, Superintending Engineers of the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, and Executive Engineers attended the meeting.

