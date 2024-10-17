Parliamentary Secretary leads dengue surveillance campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan led dengue surveillance on Thursday in different parts of the city along with health teams.

According to the details, the Parliamentary Secretary ordered the registration of an FIR against the owner of an under construction building on Saidpur Road, while orders were issued to seal a filling station on Col Sher Khan Road (old IJP road).

The Parliamentary Secretary inspected water supply pipes, under-construction buildings, petrol pumps and service stations. CEO Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Ali Imran was also present.

Shazia examined dengue larvae in various places including water tanks, drains, storerooms etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that nobody would be spared if dengue larvae was found and cases would be registered against building owners. She said that the district administration was fully active to control dengue. She urged citizens to take precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

"It is impossible to control dengue without people's cooperation, so citizens should take care of their homes and destroy breeding places of dengue larvae", she added.