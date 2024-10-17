Parliamentary Secretary Leads Dengue Surveillance Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan led dengue surveillance on Thursday in different parts of the city along with health teams.
According to the details, the Parliamentary Secretary ordered the registration of an FIR against the owner of an under construction building on Saidpur Road, while orders were issued to seal a filling station on Col Sher Khan Road (old IJP road).
The Parliamentary Secretary inspected water supply pipes, under-construction buildings, petrol pumps and service stations. CEO Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Ali Imran was also present.
Shazia examined dengue larvae in various places including water tanks, drains, storerooms etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that nobody would be spared if dengue larvae was found and cases would be registered against building owners. She said that the district administration was fully active to control dengue. She urged citizens to take precautionary measures to avoid dengue.
"It is impossible to control dengue without people's cooperation, so citizens should take care of their homes and destroy breeding places of dengue larvae", she added.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile mills legally bound to pay cotton cess2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects nine meters, removes five illegal extensions2 minutes ago
-
11-member Malaysian delegation visits Takh Bhai archaeological site2 minutes ago
-
SALU organises session on tax awareness2 minutes ago
-
Two Pakistani startups join Google's inaugural AI academy, helping shape the future of AI in APAC12 minutes ago
-
Youth gunned down in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
French Defense Attaché visits NUML to strengthen educational ties22 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates KP Speaker, members on passage of Service Bill22 minutes ago
-
Dera police along with Pak-Army conduct mock exercise22 minutes ago
-
250 miscreants arrested for rioting22 minutes ago
-
Law & order in Dera division top priority: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi appreciates security agencies for ensuring security of SCO summit32 minutes ago