Parliamentary Secretary Meets Hanif Abbasi, Discuss Restoration Of Shakargarh Railway Service
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:07 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs & Member National Assembly (MNA), Anwarul Haq Chaudhry, on Tuesday held an important meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, focusing the restoration of Shakargarh Railway Service
During the discussion, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry stressed on restoration of Shakargarh Railway service as soon as possible in the context of the special instructions of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and public demand.
During the discussion, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry stressed on restoration of Shakargarh Railway service as soon as possible in the context of the special instructions of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and public demand.
In response, Minister Hanif Abbasi assured that the project work would commence shortly and be completed in full.
On this occasion, detailed briefing regarding the Shakargarh Railway project by Pakistan Railway (PR) officer, in which all the technical and practical aspects of the project were outlined.
Highlighting his commitment to public service, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry affirmed that the long-standing demand of the people of Shakargarh for the restoration of railway service would finally be fulfilled, while other development projects in the area continue to progress rapidly.
