Parliamentary Secretary Meets PHA Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Parliamentary secretary meets PHA chairman

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed, MNA, met Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA Director General Ghulam Farid, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed, MNA, met Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA Director General Ghulam Farid, here on Tuesday.

According to PHA sources, discussion was held on improving environment besides launching a tree plantation campaign.

The PHA chairman said that with the use of the latest technology and best vision, things would be taken forward in the provincial capital.

MNA Rukhsana Naveed lauded the services of Yasir Gillani for betterment of Parks and Horticulture Authority.

