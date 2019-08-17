Parliamentary Secretary on Environment calls on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Environment Rukhsana Naveed called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in which efforts to control pollution, tree plantation and Green and Clean Program were discussed.

The chief minister said environment pollution was a big challenge, adding in past trees had been cut mercilessly to construct buildings, bridges and roads due to which the problem of environment pollution intensified.

He said tree plantation was drastically needed for survival and shortage of forests caused environment damage.

Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would make Pakistan Clean and Green at every cost and for this purpose the tree plantation campaign was being proceeded forward as a national cause.

He said, "we have the target to plant 50 crore trees in Punjab in five years, and 28 trees per acre will be planted in Punjab by 2025."