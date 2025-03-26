Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Promises Projects Completion On Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Parliamentary secretary promises projects completion on time

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was utilising all resources for country’s development and welfare of masses.

Talking to APP here, he said that all ongoing development projects in the city would be completed within the stipulated time-frame, by utilising all available resources.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti said that work was under way on establishment of a government college in Chak 84-NB and the up-gradation of hospital at 46-SB. He said no compromise would be made on the quality of construction material, he added.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

43 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

51 minutes ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

1 hour ago
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a R ..

Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan