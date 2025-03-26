Parliamentary secretary promises projects completion on time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was utilising all resources for country’s development and welfare of masses.

Talking to APP here, he said that all ongoing development projects in the city would be completed within the stipulated time-frame, by utilising all available resources.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti said that work was under way on establishment of a government college in Chak 84-NB and the up-gradation of hospital at 46-SB. He said no compromise would be made on the quality of construction material, he added.