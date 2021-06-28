UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Secretary Rejects Statement Of PPP Leader Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Parliamentary secretary rejects statement of PPP leader Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development, Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had presented a pro-people, tax free and balanced budget in order to provide maximum relief to masses which would be a step forward to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

Responding to a statement of leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Shazia Marri, she said that government was taking every possible steps for the welfare and betterment of general public.

She said that the followers of the politics of inheritance was frustrated with the economic polices of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the gang of bullies imposed highest taxes on people during their respective tenures and fill their own pockets, besides laundering the money to other countries from the account of their different front men for making their own properties.

The Federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 was a balance budget in which all segment of society were provided maximum relief, she said adding that the opposition had not a single valid point to criticize the budget.

She asked the PPP leader to take pity on people of Sindh province,which was ruled by them from last 13 years but majority of its population was still deprived from basic needs including bread, cloths and house.

Kanwal said that Larkana a big city of Sindh had became a symbol of deprivation and poverty, adding that the city of Lights Karachi was still deprived from the basic civic amenities.

She said that the basic reason of all these deprivations was that all the resources were spent on the purchase of benami properties in different parts of world.

More Stories From Pakistan

