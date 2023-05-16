UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary Reviews Domicile, PRC Laws In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday reviewed the laws and regulations related to the issuance of domicile and permanent residency certificates (PRC) in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday reviewed the laws and regulations related to the issuance of domicile and permanent residency certificates (PRC) in Balochistan.

Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Additional Secretary Syed Naseer Shah, and Deputy Director Hafeezullah Khan participated in the meeting which discussed issues related to the court decisions regarding the issuance of domicile and PRC.

The meeting was informed that consultative meetings of all political parties and relevant stakeholders have been called on this important issue to formulate recommendations for effective legislation and regulations.

She said Balochistan cannot be compared with other provinces like Sindh regarding the issuance of domicile and PRC.

The ground realities in the province are different from other provinces, she emphasized.

"We must ensure transparency in every case, " she said adding that after consultation with all political parties and stakeholders, hopefully, we will reach a solution to this long-standing problem.

