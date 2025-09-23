Parliamentary Secretary Reviews Health Care Facilities At Allied Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Significant reforms are underway on a large scale to improve the healthcare sector in line with the vision of CM Punjab, people will soon have access to world-class medical facilities.
This was expressed by Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, during her detailed visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.
At Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sharjeel briefed the parliamentarian on the available facilities and the ongoing treatment situation.
She inquired about the well-being of patients, reviewed the treatment facilities, and directed the hospital administration to further improve services.
The Parliamentary Secretary specifically inspected the dengue ward and emergency section, met with patients and their attendants, and inquired about the availability of medicines.
Later, she visited Rawalpindi DHQ Teaching Hospital, where Medical Superintendent Dr. Ikramullah Khan provided a detailed briefing. Shazia Rizwan expressed satisfaction with the treatment of patients after inspecting the emergency and dengue ward, while instructing that further improvements be made in the provision of facilities.
Shazia Rizwan said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps in the public health sector.
She emphasized that providing quality and affordable medical facilities to the public is the government's top priority, and efforts are being made day and night to upgrade hospitals.
Shazia Rizwan highlighted that special teams are active for dengue prevention, additional beds have been provided in hospitals and medicines and diagnostic tests are being offered to the patients free of charge.
She added that the Punjab government is taking urgent measures to address public health issues, ensuring no patient has to suffer due to lack of treatment.
The Parliamentary Secretary said that new hospitals are being constructed in proportion to the population, while existing hospitals are being upgraded, with staff and modern machinery also being provided.
