Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, Rana Muhammad Saleem, sought a feasibility report for increasing beds at the emergency and trauma centres of DHQ Hospital.
During a visit to the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the Parliamentary Secretary reviewed revamping work and discussed proposals for enhancing the capacity of wards with an indoor pharmacy equipped with life-saving drugs.
The Parliamentary Secretary checked the presence of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ensuring all kinds of drugs and surgical equipment are available with the hospital's pharmacy.
Rana Muhammad Saleem said patients' beds were being extended up to 500 as per the vision of the government.
He said the Punjab government was trying the level best and nobody from the district would move to a big city to get health treatment.
The Deputy Commissioner, while giving a briefing, said additional beds were being installed at the trauma center keeping in view an increasing number of patients on a daily basis.
He said strict supervision of the service delivery was being ensured with key measures adopted to protect patients admitted to the hospital. Later, the Parliamentary Secretary and the DC presided over a meeting of the District Health Council.
