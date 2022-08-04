Parliamentary Secretary supports computerized system in hospitals

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has offered her earnest support for connecting all government-run hospitals to the modern computerized system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has offered her earnest support for connecting all government-run hospitals to the modern computerized system.

During her visit to the Provincial Sandeman Hospital, Quetta here on Thursday, she noted that after adoption of modern techniques and connectivity between hospitals with the central IT server, all data and updates of any patient would be available to all government-run hospitals.

"If the government-run hospitals are interested in the e-filing and record keeping of the patients and medical practitioners in the style of the big private hospitals of the country, then the Information Technology department is ready to provide all possible support," she said.

While lauding the establishment of a modern burn unit in the civil hospital, she termed the move as an extraordinary development.

The provincial government has planned to demolish the old buildings in the civil hospital and construct a surgical tower at a cost of one and a half billion rupees.

"In this hospital, the scope of medical services can be improved and expanded," she hoped.

Efforts should be made to link this surgical tower, with modern information technology, which would help gather data about the patients, treatment provided to them and the attendance of doctors, paramedics and other staff by linking it to RTMS.

Earlier, Dr Rubaba Buledi inspected the Nursing Hostel, Pediatric Wards, and casualty. She appreciated the performance of the MS and the hospital administration and expressed satisfaction on the provision of medical services and improvement in the sanitation system in the hospital.

On the occasion of Dr Rubaba Khan Bilidi also met the nurses living in the hostel and inquired about their problems.

The nurses thanked Dr Rubaba for extending assistance for renovation of the hostel and installation of the tube well project. The completion of the projects solved the long-standing problem of water shortage and cleanliness in the nursing hostel on a permanent basis," they said while extending their gratitude.