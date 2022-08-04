UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary Supports Computerized System In Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Parliamentary Secretary supports computerized system in hospitals

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has offered her earnest support for connecting all government-run hospitals to the modern computerized system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has offered her earnest support for connecting all government-run hospitals to the modern computerized system.

During her visit to the Provincial Sandeman Hospital, Quetta here on Thursday, she noted that after adoption of modern techniques and connectivity between hospitals with the central IT server, all data and updates of any patient would be available to all government-run hospitals.

"If the government-run hospitals are interested in the e-filing and record keeping of the patients and medical practitioners in the style of the big private hospitals of the country, then the Information Technology department is ready to provide all possible support," she said.

While lauding the establishment of a modern burn unit in the civil hospital, she termed the move as an extraordinary development.

The provincial government has planned to demolish the old buildings in the civil hospital and construct a surgical tower at a cost of one and a half billion rupees.

"In this hospital, the scope of medical services can be improved and expanded," she hoped.

Efforts should be made to link this surgical tower, with modern information technology, which would help gather data about the patients, treatment provided to them and the attendance of doctors, paramedics and other staff by linking it to RTMS.

Earlier, Dr Rubaba Buledi inspected the Nursing Hostel, Pediatric Wards, and casualty. She appreciated the performance of the MS and the hospital administration and expressed satisfaction on the provision of medical services and improvement in the sanitation system in the hospital.

On the occasion of Dr Rubaba Khan Bilidi also met the nurses living in the hostel and inquired about their problems.

The nurses thanked Dr Rubaba for extending assistance for renovation of the hostel and installation of the tube well project. The completion of the projects solved the long-standing problem of water shortage and cleanliness in the nursing hostel on a permanent basis," they said while extending their gratitude.

Related Topics

Shortage Quetta Technology Water Visit All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 China fires missiles around Taiwan in major milita ..

China fires missiles around Taiwan in major military drills

2 minutes ago
 Senate pays tributes to helicopter crash martyrs

Senate pays tributes to helicopter crash martyrs

2 minutes ago
 FM, Vietnamese counterpart vow to enhance bilatera ..

FM, Vietnamese counterpart vow to enhance bilateral collaboration

2 minutes ago
 World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary ..

World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP

15 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief opera ..

Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief operations in Balochistan flood hit ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.