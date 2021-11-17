(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Secretary Information & Culture Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday said in the joint sitting of Parliament, PTI along with its allies got easily passed bills based on public interest and all the negative moves and tactics of the opposition failed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary Information & Culture Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday said in the joint sitting of Parliament, PTI along with its allies got easily passed bills based on public interest and all the negative moves and tactics of the opposition failed.

In a statement issued here, he termed the passage of the bills in the joint session as a great victory of PTI and said that for the first time Pakistan Tehteek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the right to vote to the Overseas Pakistanis.

Congratulating the Overseas Pakistanis, Qureshi said the past governments continued to play with their sentiments and deprived them of their basic democratic right to vote.

He said the way of rigging in elections has been stopped forever with the help of electronic voting machine, adding that the dream of fair and transparent elections in the country has come true.

Nadeem Qureshi stated that opposition had no agenda other than negative politics, the statement concluded.