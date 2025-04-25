Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, on Friday visited the office of the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR).

He was warmly received by Commissioner HQ Fayaz Wazir during his official visit to the office of CCAR, said a press release on Friday.

During the visit, Parliamentary Secretary was comprehensively briefed on the current status of Afghan refugees and the management of refugee camps across the country.

The briefing covered key aspects including the population figures, geographic distribution of refugee settlements and the range of services and facilities being provided to Afghan refugees.

He also took a keen interest in understanding the challenges and problems faced by Afghan refugees.

The Parliamentary Secretary emphasized the importance of addressing these issues through coordinated efforts and assured that concerns raised would be brought to the attention of relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The briefing also shed light on the critical role of CCAR in providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the protection of refugee rights and facilitating the safe and dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Chaudhary commended the relentless efforts of the CCAR staff, acknowledging their dedication to upholding the dignity and welfare of Afghan refugees. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the safe return of refugees while ensuring their well-being during their stay in Pakistan.