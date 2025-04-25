Parliamentary Secretary Visits Chief Commissioner For Afghan Refugees Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:22 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, on Friday visited the office of the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR).
He was warmly received by Commissioner HQ Fayaz Wazir during his official visit to the office of CCAR, said a press release on Friday.
During the visit, Parliamentary Secretary was comprehensively briefed on the current status of Afghan refugees and the management of refugee camps across the country.
The briefing covered key aspects including the population figures, geographic distribution of refugee settlements and the range of services and facilities being provided to Afghan refugees.
He also took a keen interest in understanding the challenges and problems faced by Afghan refugees.
The Parliamentary Secretary emphasized the importance of addressing these issues through coordinated efforts and assured that concerns raised would be brought to the attention of relevant authorities for appropriate action.
The briefing also shed light on the critical role of CCAR in providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the protection of refugee rights and facilitating the safe and dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals.
Chaudhary commended the relentless efforts of the CCAR staff, acknowledging their dedication to upholding the dignity and welfare of Afghan refugees. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the safe return of refugees while ensuring their well-being during their stay in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431
Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..
Fake SHO, tout arrested
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..8 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office2 minutes ago
-
Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture int'l markets: Dr Khurram Tariq2 minutes ago
-
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case8 minutes ago
-
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salm ..6 minutes ago
-
Fake SHO, tout arrested6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 days9 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed9 minutes ago
-
Truck crashes into building, two killed9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination9 minutes ago