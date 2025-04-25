Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Visits Chief Commissioner For Afghan Refugees Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, on Friday visited the office of the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR).

He was warmly received by Commissioner HQ Fayaz Wazir during his official visit to the office of CCAR, said a press release on Friday.

During the visit, Parliamentary Secretary was comprehensively briefed on the current status of Afghan refugees and the management of refugee camps across the country.

The briefing covered key aspects including the population figures, geographic distribution of refugee settlements and the range of services and facilities being provided to Afghan refugees.

He also took a keen interest in understanding the challenges and problems faced by Afghan refugees.

The Parliamentary Secretary emphasized the importance of addressing these issues through coordinated efforts and assured that concerns raised would be brought to the attention of relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The briefing also shed light on the critical role of CCAR in providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the protection of refugee rights and facilitating the safe and dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Chaudhary commended the relentless efforts of the CCAR staff, acknowledging their dedication to upholding the dignity and welfare of Afghan refugees. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the safe return of refugees while ensuring their well-being during their stay in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

8 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

2 minutes ago
 Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclea ..

Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US

2 minutes ago
 ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week

ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in v ..

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

8 minutes ago
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Isra ..

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

5 minutes ago
 KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2 ..

KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431

5 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential thre ..

Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Queue management system to ease patient flow at Ji ..

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..

6 minutes ago
 Fake SHO, tout arrested

Fake SHO, tout arrested

6 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices fo ..

Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan