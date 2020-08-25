UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary Visits Constituency, Promises Basic Amenities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to addressing problems of masses on priority basis.

Visiting his constitution NA-108, he interacted with the area people and assured them of provision of all basic amenities.

He reviewed sewerage system in the area and directed WASA managing director to improve the situation.

He visited Bismillah Chowk, Shadipura, Zulfiqar Colony, 224 Wazir Khan Wali, Flour Mill Chowk Sir Syed Town, Premier Quarters, main Sammundri Road, Mandi Mor and Allama Iqbal Colony and said that special steps would be taken for redressing sewerage related problems of the area.

He also directed WASA to make arrangements for immediate pumping out of stagnant rainwater from the area.

MD WASA Abdul Jabbar Chaudhry and others were also present.

