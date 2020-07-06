UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary Visits DHQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Parliamentary secretary visits DHQ hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and MPA Firdous Rai has paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, here on Monday.

He inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients at emergency and other section.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Supra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary directed the hospital management that there should be no negligence in the process of treatment as government was committed to provide quality health facilities to the people at all costs.

Deputy Commissioner said that inspections of government hospitals were being carried out on the instructions of Punjab government and monitoring was being done to rectify the shortcomings.

He stressed the need of further improving sanitation system in the hospital and directed to take effective measures in case of rush.

