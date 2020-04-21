UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Secretary Visits Ehsaas Distribution Centers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali Wednesday visited Ehsaas Program Center and acquired briefing about the ongoing distribution process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali Wednesday visited Ehsaas Program Center and acquired briefing about the ongoing distribution process.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar and concerned officials. He was briefed about the distribution procedure and the steps taken by the government to facilitate people in getting assistance.

He also directed NADRA authorities to correct anomalies in their record aiming speeding up the distribution.

Talking to media, Haji Shaukat Ali said that distribution process is in full swing and all the deserved would be given assistance and help.

He also visited the control room established by district administration and said that the economy of the country is under stress due to corona adding despite unfavorable condition people would be provided help without any discrimination.

He also urged people to adopt precautionary measures against the pandemic and maintain social distancing to contain the virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

