Parliamentary Secretary Visits Indus Hospital Badin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Health and Member Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro Saturday paid a detailed visit to Indus Hospital Badin

MPA Taj Muhammad Malah, Director General Health Sindh Dr. Muhammad Juman and DHO Badin Dr. Sher Muhammad Nohrio were also accompanied him.

He visited different wards of the hospital,reviewed facilities being provided their and issued various directives to hospital management.

The secretary said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps to provide better health facilities in Badin district.

Qasim Siraj assured every possible assistance by Sindh government to Indus Hospital DHQ Badin.

He also directed to overcome the shortage of expert doctors in the hospital and ensure provision of better health facilities to the patients.

The secretary also directed Hospital management to make operation theatres functional during weekend holidays. Later Head of Campus Indus Hospital DHQ Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq Ahmed apprised the secretary about various issues regarding health and financial constraints on which Qasim assured every possible support and issued directives to Director General Health Sindh to prepare a report in this regard.

