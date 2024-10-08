Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Visits LDA Citizen Facilitation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Barrister Sultan Bajwa made an unexpected

visit to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Citizen Facilitation

Center on Tuesday.

During the visit, LDA DG Tahir Farooq briefed him on the ongoing reforms at the facility

and provided updates on the progress of daily applications received.

DG Farooq assured that the processing of shifted files was being completed within 48 hours and emphasized the LDA's focus on improving service delivery at the center. He mentioned plans to soon reactivate a call center to gather citizen feedback.

Barrister Bajwa interacted with citizens present at the center, receiving their feedback on the quality of services, particularly appreciating the timely issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He also engaged with individuals visiting for property transfers to gather their insights.

The parliamentary secretary reviewed the online building plan approval process, DG LDA noted that citizens can now obtain approvals from the LDA website and mobile app. So far, 825 applications have been received, and all individuals who submitted payment have been issued their plans, he added.

Under the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, the LDA is continuing its digital reforms, working towards becoming a paperless organization. The LDA aims to minimize human resource interaction to enhance service efficiency, Tahir Farooq briefed.

Present during the visit were Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Town Planner One and Two, Chief IT Officer, Director Headquarters, Director Citizen Facilitation Center, and other relevant officials.

