Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Sultan Bajwa visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

A high-level meeting was convened in the DC Office, chaired by Parliamentary Secretary Sultan Bajwa along with MPAs Ziaullah Shah and Mohsin Ayyub.

During the session, Additional Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Awais Mazoor Tarar, provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing initiatives and achievements of the RDA.

Key projects highlighted included the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the feasibility study of Leh Nulah, improvements to Al-Hannan Masjid Road, and the marking of a biker lane from Ammar Chowk to Kachehri Chowk, all of which are set to be completed soon.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza also reaffirmed the RDA’s commitment to advancing urban development through these important projects, which will significantly improve the city's infrastructure.

Parliamentary Secretary Sutan Bajwa commended the RDA team for their dedication and performance, particularly in advancing urban development across the city.

He emphasized the importance of sustainable growth, directing officials to prioritize effective urban planning and enhanced civic infrastructure to improve the quality of life for Rawalpindi’s residents.

The meeting concluded with actionable directives aimed at expediting project timelines and ensuring that public interest remains at the forefront of all development activities.

The Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance RDA Qazi Sohaib Ahmad, Director MP&TE RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo and other officers attended the meeting.