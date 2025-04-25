Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Visits Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:39 PM

Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Sultan Bajwa visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Sultan Bajwa visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

A high-level meeting was convened in the DC Office, chaired by Parliamentary Secretary Sultan Bajwa along with MPAs Ziaullah Shah and Mohsin Ayyub.

During the session, Additional Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Awais Mazoor Tarar, provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing initiatives and achievements of the RDA.

Key projects highlighted included the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the feasibility study of Leh Nulah, improvements to Al-Hannan Masjid Road, and the marking of a biker lane from Ammar Chowk to Kachehri Chowk, all of which are set to be completed soon.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza also reaffirmed the RDA’s commitment to advancing urban development through these important projects, which will significantly improve the city's infrastructure.

Parliamentary Secretary Sutan Bajwa commended the RDA team for their dedication and performance, particularly in advancing urban development across the city.

He emphasized the importance of sustainable growth, directing officials to prioritize effective urban planning and enhanced civic infrastructure to improve the quality of life for Rawalpindi’s residents.

The meeting concluded with actionable directives aimed at expediting project timelines and ensuring that public interest remains at the forefront of all development activities.

The Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance RDA Qazi Sohaib Ahmad, Director MP&TE RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo and other officers attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting na ..

SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy

35 seconds ago
 IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI found ..

IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..

45 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC

National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC

47 seconds ago
 Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding per ..

Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance

48 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches ..

Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign

50 seconds ago
 DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to poli ..

DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities

52 seconds ago
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad ..

CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety

IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety

6 minutes ago
 Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'

Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'

6 minutes ago
 New Polio case reported from Bannu

New Polio case reported from Bannu

6 minutes ago
 KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan