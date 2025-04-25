Parliamentary Secretary Visits Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:39 PM
On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Sultan Bajwa visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Sultan Bajwa visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.
A high-level meeting was convened in the DC Office, chaired by Parliamentary Secretary Sultan Bajwa along with MPAs Ziaullah Shah and Mohsin Ayyub.
During the session, Additional Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Awais Mazoor Tarar, provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing initiatives and achievements of the RDA.
Key projects highlighted included the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the feasibility study of Leh Nulah, improvements to Al-Hannan Masjid Road, and the marking of a biker lane from Ammar Chowk to Kachehri Chowk, all of which are set to be completed soon.
The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza also reaffirmed the RDA’s commitment to advancing urban development through these important projects, which will significantly improve the city's infrastructure.
Parliamentary Secretary Sutan Bajwa commended the RDA team for their dedication and performance, particularly in advancing urban development across the city.
He emphasized the importance of sustainable growth, directing officials to prioritize effective urban planning and enhanced civic infrastructure to improve the quality of life for Rawalpindi’s residents.
The meeting concluded with actionable directives aimed at expediting project timelines and ensuring that public interest remains at the forefront of all development activities.
The Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance RDA Qazi Sohaib Ahmad, Director MP&TE RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo and other officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas45 seconds ago
-
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC47 seconds ago
-
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance48 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign50 seconds ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities52 seconds ago
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety6 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu6 minutes ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families16 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants19 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track19 minutes ago