Parliamentary Secretary Visits Sialkot Jail

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Sonia Ashir, visited District Sialkot Jail on Saturday, where she shared the joy of Christmas with Christian prisoners by distributing cakes and gifts.

She also presented the prisoners with a Holy Bible as a token of spiritual solace and encouragement.

During her visit, Sonia Asher met with the prisoners and listened to their concerns. The prisoners shared their issues and needs, upon which the Parliamentary Secretary immediately instructed the relevant authorities to address these matters and assured them of their resolution.

She emphasized that the government is committed to safeguarding the rights of the minority community, and such meetings are a testament to the government's concern for their welfare and well-being.

She further stated that this visit reflects the Punjab government's commitment to the protection of minority rights and the implementation of humanitarian principles.

Sonia Ashir also remarked that Christmas is an occasion to share messages of love and respect with everyone, and she assured the prisoners that they are an integral part of the societal welfare. She assured that the government will continue to take such measures to provide a better environment for the reform and well-being of all prisoners.

Accompanying Sonia Ashir on this visit were Pastor Arif Yusuf, Pastor Sonita Arif, Nadeem James, Zulfiqar Ghori (former Member of Punjab Assembly), Naeem Qaiser, Wajiha Qaiser, Pastor Sarfraz Bhatti, and Mohammad Faisal from the Human Rights Department.

