Parliamentary Secy Criticizes PML-N For Polluting System

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for polluting the system

The last regime of PML-N, had been involved in massive corruption, due to which, the people were facing trouble, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition leaders didn't have any moral ground to blame the ruling party for economic imbalance, he added. Appreciating the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership, he said the incumbent government, after coming into power, had made hard decisions to revive economy for better working of institutions. He said that the government was making all out efforts to enhance business activity and performance of all the institutions.

