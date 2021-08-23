Parliamentary Secy directs for accelerating progress on Beautification of Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Monday visited historic Namak Mandi bazaar and directed the quarters concerned to accelerate progress on uplift activities being adopted under the project titled "Beautification of Peshawar".

He was accompanied by divisional heads of the departments concerned while the presidents of different other bazaars and large number of area people were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Shaukat Ali said that renovation of the historic Namak Mandi as per international standard was among top priorities of the government. He said all arrangements have been finalized for establishing a media centre, installation of unique lights, construction of drainage and Namak Mandi to Shuba Bazaar road in the bazaar.

Highlighting the importance of the historic Namak Mandi, the parliamentary secretary said that the bazaar is associated with the most important businesses. He said that the Namak Mandi would be equipped with the modern monuments related to all existing businesses including food-street, dry-fruits, gemstones, medicines and hotel management.

The residents of the localities have appreciated the efforts of Haji Shaukat Ali and have accorded him warm welcome on arrival to the Namak Mandi.