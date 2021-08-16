Parliamentary secy interior reviews security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram

Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Monday visited the central control room of the Ministry of Interior which was established to review the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Monday visited the central control room of the Ministry of Interior which was established to review the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

During the visit, the Parliamentary Secretary of Interior directed the officials to improve and enhance the process of coordination between the Federal government and provinces.

Haji Shaukat Ali was briefed about Muharram arrangements and the functioning of safe city cameras.

During the briefing, the officials said that 1,700 cameras were installed in Islamabad out of which 1685 were currently operational which have been activated by the present government.

Haji Shaukat Ali directed the officials to take immediate action in case of any incident and made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that the Interior Ministry has taken all the steps recommended on its own to maintain peace and harmony during the Muharram days.