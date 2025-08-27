Open Menu

Parliamentary Secy Visits Jinnah Hospital, Reviews Healthcare Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Parliamentary Secy visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sonia Ashir

on Wednesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inspected various wards, reviewed

facilities.

She interacted with patients and their attendants to assess healthcare services.

The Medical Superintendent briefed her on the hospital’s operations and facilities,

while the Deputy Medical Superintendent accompanied her during the inspection.

Sonia Ashir inquired about the treatment being provided and listened to the concerns

of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary emphasized that staff must

ensure courteous behavior with patients and their attendants, maintain cleanliness

in wards and washrooms, and guarantee transparency in the provision of medicines.

She also inspected the medicine counter, reviewing the availability and distribution process.

Highlighting the initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Sonia Ashir

noted that special funds had been allocated to improve hospital conditions, while modern

equipment and machinery were being provided to ensure quality treatment.

She added that Free Medicine Program and upgradation of emergency wards

were among the government’s top priorities. All possible resources would be utilized

to provide the best facilities to patients, ensuring significant improvements in hospitals

across Punjab, she added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan