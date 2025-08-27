Parliamentary Secy Visits Jinnah Hospital, Reviews Healthcare Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sonia Ashir
on Wednesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inspected various wards, reviewed
facilities.
She interacted with patients and their attendants to assess healthcare services.
The Medical Superintendent briefed her on the hospital’s operations and facilities,
while the Deputy Medical Superintendent accompanied her during the inspection.
Sonia Ashir inquired about the treatment being provided and listened to the concerns
of patients.
Speaking on the occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary emphasized that staff must
ensure courteous behavior with patients and their attendants, maintain cleanliness
in wards and washrooms, and guarantee transparency in the provision of medicines.
She also inspected the medicine counter, reviewing the availability and distribution process.
Highlighting the initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Sonia Ashir
noted that special funds had been allocated to improve hospital conditions, while modern
equipment and machinery were being provided to ensure quality treatment.
She added that Free Medicine Program and upgradation of emergency wards
were among the government’s top priorities. All possible resources would be utilized
to provide the best facilities to patients, ensuring significant improvements in hospitals
across Punjab, she added.
