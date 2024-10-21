Parliamentary session for 26th Constitutional Amendment garners over 25k views on YouTube

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Parliamentary proceedings of the National Assembly and the Senate have garnered over 25,000 views cumulatively during the live streaming of the sessions on YouTube broadcasting the 26th Constitutional Amendment live across the globe.

The National Assembly session started at 12:03 am (October 21) against the scheduled time of 06:00 pm with Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq in the chair that commenced with the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran glorifying the bounties and blessing of the Almighty.

The National Assembly session live stream continued for 5 hours, 12 minutes and 06 seconds till 05:13 am.

Almost 9,153 views were recorded during the livestream on the official YouTube channel of the National Assembly and 148 viewers liked the live proceedings.

The Senate session started at 05:14 pm against its scheduled timing of 03:00 pm with Chairman, Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in chair with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

After over 20 minutes of proceedings, the Senate was adjourned for five minutes to take a prayer break as members of the Opposition Benches requested to allow a break to offer the Maghrib prayer.

During the first part of the proceedings, the Senate session continued for 20 minutes and 38 seconds, witnessed by 4,959 online viewers and 89 of them liked it.

However, after the break Senate session recommenced at 5:54 pm and continued for 3 hours, 08 minutes and 49 seconds culminating at 09.02 pm, the second part of the proceedings received an overwhelming 14,173 views and 227 likes.

The comments section showed a varied response of mixed opinions by the masses, however showing active engagement of the public with the online handles of the Parliament receiving live public feedback that merits the attention of quarters concerned to ascertaining public point of view on the legislature’s outcomes.

APP/ajb-sra

/395