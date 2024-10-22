Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Current Chief Justice is required to provide a list of three candidates to parliamentary committee by midnight

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) A special parliamentary committee has been established to finalize the name of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

The moves come just a day after approval of 26th Constitutional amendment.

The committee is composed of several members, including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and Azam Nazeer Tarar from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Senator Farooq H. Naek.

From the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Rana Ansar is part of the committee, while Kamran Murtaza represents the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation includes Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Ali Zafar.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the current Chief Justice is required to provide a list of three candidates to the parliamentary committee by midnight.

This process must be completed three days before the current Chief Justice’s retirement.

The parliamentary committee will convene its meeting today at 4pm at the Parliament House, where members will finalize the name of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The chosen name will be submitted to the prime minister for approval, who will send it to the president for approval.