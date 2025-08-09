Parliamentary supremacy, Constitutional rule pivotal to national progress: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized that the supremacy of Parliament, adherence to the Constitution, rule of law, and the continuity of the democratic process are essential for Pakistan’s integrity, development, and prosperity.

In his message on the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Constituent Assembly, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that the 1st session of the Constituent Assembly, held on August 10, 1947, in Karachi, was a reflection of the democratic vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan.

He also stated that the historical significance of this day serves as a landmark in acquainting the new generation with democratic values.

Speaker emphasised that Parliament is not only the representative body of 250 million people but also holds the Primary responsibility for ensuring public welfare.

He underscored the importance of effective legislation as essential to addressing the country’s pressing challenges.

Highlighting recent developments, he noted the increasing inclusion of youth in the National Assembly and the introduction of modern technology within the Secretariat. These advancements, he said, aim to enhance public access to parliamentary information, build institutional capacity, and promote greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Speaker asserted that national progress is unattainable without the continuity of the parliamentary system and the supremacy of institutions.

Reaffirming his commitment, he stated that the current Parliament will continue to steer the nation forward in accordance with the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic values.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also added that Parliament is a symbol of national unity and reflects the collective wisdom of 250 million Pakistanis. He stated that through effective legislation and resolution of public issues, Pakistan can be set on the path of development.