Parliamentary Taskforce On SDGs, Islamic Relief Pakistan Sign MoU On Collective Climate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The National Parliamentary Taskforce on sustainable development goals (SDGs) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Relief Pakistan, solidifying their commitment to collaborate on urgent climate change issues, while also focusing on building climate resilience and promoting the role of women and youth in climate adaptation

Islamic Relief is an international humanitarian organization providing aid and development programs in over 40 countries.

The Taskforce, serving as a monitoring and evaluation body on the SDGs committed by Pakistan, is determined to enhance the quality of life for its people, a news release said.

The MoU was signed by Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Country Director from Islamic Relief Pakistan Asif Sherazi during a ceremony held at the SDGs Secretariat Parliament House Islamabad on Monday.

On this occasion, Romina Khurshid Alam remarked, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with Islamic Relief Pakistan to work together on addressing critical climate challenges facing the country.

" Under the MoU, the SDGs Secretariat and Islamic Relief Pakistan will engage in advocacy and awareness-raising campaigns to foster a deeper understanding of climate change issues among the public through the Parliament. The collaboration will also focus on developing innovative solutions, implementing best practices, and sharing knowledge and experiences to strengthen Pakistan's capacity to address climate challenges effectively.

Recognizing that climate disasters disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, the partnership will specifically emphasize the active participation of women and youth in climate adaptation initiatives. Through joint efforts, the National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs and Islamic Relief Pakistan are determined to make significant progress in mitigating the effects of climate change, building climate resilience, and securing a sustainable future for Pakistan.

