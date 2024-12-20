- Home
- Pakistan
- Parliamentary unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate reaffirm commitment to strengthen legislative insti ..
Parliamentary Unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Legislative Institutions
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the supremacy of legislative institutions.
They emphasized that the Speaker's position is neutral, serving as a reliable forum to provide equal opportunities for the government, allied parties, and opposition, mediating disputes when necessary.
Speaking at a joint press conference marking the conclusion of a two-day 18th Speaker Conference, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the achievements of the meeting, thanking the Chairman Senate and all Speakers for their active participation.
He emphasized that a unanimous declaration had been issued, reflecting a shared vision for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law in Pakistan.
They also called for accountability for arrests made within the Parliament and provincial assemblies, stressing the importance of meaningful dialogue, mutual trust-building, and respecting differences of opinion.
Provincial assemblies were urged to facilitate internships and allow youth to observe proceedings to align them with parliamentary practices.
The Speaker also underscored the importance of creating parliamentary ethics and codes of conduct to encourage tolerance and cooperation.
He emphasized the role of party chief whips in ensuring attendance, legislative participation, and amendments.
Additionally, he praised the Public Accounts Committee for recovering billions of rupees and called for uniform rules and procedures across all assemblies.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani endorsed the declaration and highlighted the stabilizing effects of the 18th Amendment, which addressed the grievances of smaller provinces and resolved many of their issues.
He suggested that empowering provinces per the 18th Amendment could have prevented events like the fall of Dhaka.
He proposed creating a "Charter of Economy" and adopting artificial intelligence for progress.
He emphasized that political and economic stability are interlinked and can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual understanding.
Differences of opinion, he noted, remain democratic as long as they do not harm the nation.
Both leaders expressed their determination to monitor and implement the declaration, initiating a new era of cooperation for the country's benefit.
Recent Stories
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers1 minute ago
-
7 illegal medical centres sealed1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate reaffirm commitment to strengthen legislative insti ..1 minute ago
-
Over 200 B2B agreements, MoU worth $70mln signed with Chinese firms, PM told11 minutes ago
-
PCCR organises Conference on eradication Polio11 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates world Arabic language day11 minutes ago
-
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill11 minutes ago
-
PCCR convener calls for linking vaccinations to birth, school registrations11 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Ayaz assigned ST&IT portfolio12 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 6 accused involved in GHQ attack case31 minutes ago
-
Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge as PBM, MD, vows to combat poverty1 hour ago
-
3 drug suppliers convicted1 hour ago