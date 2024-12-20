Open Menu

Parliamentary Unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Legislative Institutions

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the supremacy of legislative institutions.

They emphasized that the Speaker's position is neutral, serving as a reliable forum to provide equal opportunities for the government, allied parties, and opposition, mediating disputes when necessary.

Speaking at a joint press conference marking the conclusion of a two-day 18th Speaker Conference, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the achievements of the meeting, thanking the Chairman Senate and all Speakers for their active participation.

He emphasized that a unanimous declaration had been issued, reflecting a shared vision for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law in Pakistan.

They also called for accountability for arrests made within the Parliament and provincial assemblies, stressing the importance of meaningful dialogue, mutual trust-building, and respecting differences of opinion.

Provincial assemblies were urged to facilitate internships and allow youth to observe proceedings to align them with parliamentary practices.

The Speaker also underscored the importance of creating parliamentary ethics and codes of conduct to encourage tolerance and cooperation.

He emphasized the role of party chief whips in ensuring attendance, legislative participation, and amendments.

Additionally, he praised the Public Accounts Committee for recovering billions of rupees and called for uniform rules and procedures across all assemblies.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani endorsed the declaration and highlighted the stabilizing effects of the 18th Amendment, which addressed the grievances of smaller provinces and resolved many of their issues.

He suggested that empowering provinces per the 18th Amendment could have prevented events like the fall of Dhaka.

He proposed creating a "Charter of Economy" and adopting artificial intelligence for progress.

He emphasized that political and economic stability are interlinked and can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Differences of opinion, he noted, remain democratic as long as they do not harm the nation.

Both leaders expressed their determination to monitor and implement the declaration, initiating a new era of cooperation for the country's benefit.

