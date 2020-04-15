UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament's Committee System Restores

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Parliament's committee system restores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's directives to restore the committee system of the parliament was implemented on Tuesday.

The National Assembly secretariat completed all arrangements to convene meetings of parliamentary committees through videolink.

According to a press release, on the directives of the Speaker, the meeting of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Commerce was summoned through videolink.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Naveed Qamar would chair the meeting of commerce committee whereas the members of the committee and officials of the Ministry of Commerce would attend the meeting through videolink.

The meeting will be convened in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Commerce All

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

14 minutes ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

14 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

35 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

35 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.