FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that confidence of parliament in Prime Minister Imran Khan has depicted that PM has strengthened the democratic institutions in the country and this confidence will also help in accelerating national development pace.

Addressing a Dastar Khawan (free food) inaugural ceremony at Zail Ghar Karchery Bazaar, he said that PTI government was an elected government and it will complete its constitutional tenure under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was very sincere for national progress and prosperity and in this connection, he also took many steps and launched various programmes for improving life standard of the masses besides redressing their genuine problems at grassroots level.

The minister said that Imran Khan was also against corrupt elements and he will never make any compromise with looters and plunderers.

Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that media always highlighted public problems for their immediate redressal, adding that Punjab government will also utilize all available resources to provide journalist colony, health cards and other facilities to the journalists.

A large number of area people including journalists, traders, laborers and others were also present on the occasion.