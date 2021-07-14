UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament's Digitalization To Improve Efficiency Of Legislative Business: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Parliament's digitalization to improve efficiency of legislative business: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for timely completion of all processes with regard to the automation of the Parliament and make it digitally operational by January 2023.

Chairing a meeting on the President's Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament (PICEP) here at Parliament House, the president emphasized that the digitalization would improve its efficiency as well as help in the smooth running of the legislative business of both the houses.

He said the digital parliament would greatly help improve the processes of planning, monitoring and control by using modern technology, besides providing its members easy access to data and files through the latest information technology tools.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, Secretary IT&T Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Secretary Senate Secretariat Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Secretary National Assembly Secretariat Tahir Hussain, and the ministry officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was apprised about the current status of the project and the steps taken to make the Parliament cyber-efficient.

It was highlighted that the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) had approved the project amounting to Rs 1,950 million for four years, with an allocation of Rs 120 million for the current year.

It was furter informed that the process of hiring of project staff had already been initiated and advertisements had been placed in newspapers in that regard. The ministry assured that it would execute the project by January 2023.

The president appreciated the work of the ministry and assured his support to successfully execute the project within stipulated timelines.

The Senate chairman and NA speaker also lauded the commitment of the ministry.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Technology Business Parliament January All Million Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

23 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

23 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

23 minutes ago

CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.