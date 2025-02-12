Open Menu

Parliament’s Integrity Demands Ministers To Respond To Questions: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Parliament’s integrity demands ministers to respond to questions: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries.

Addressing a point of order raised by Syed Naveed Qamar regarding the absence of ministers in the House, he said, “It is imperative for ministers to respond, and if ministers are not present, parliamentary secretaries must answer the questions and calling attention notices.”

The minister acknowledged that the absence of ministers could not be justified and assured that he would raise the issue with his leadership.

He further said that the absence of ministers is not only an embarrassment for the government but also for the institution.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development proj ..

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with P ..

Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..

4 minutes ago
 Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost inve ..

Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic ..

UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..

4 minutes ago
 DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Du ..

DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..

4 minutes ago
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to ..

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..

35 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

49 minutes ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

49 minutes ago
 Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from the ..

Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan