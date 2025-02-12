Parliament’s Integrity Demands Ministers To Respond To Questions: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries.
Addressing a point of order raised by Syed Naveed Qamar regarding the absence of ministers in the House, he said, “It is imperative for ministers to respond, and if ministers are not present, parliamentary secretaries must answer the questions and calling attention notices.”
The minister acknowledged that the absence of ministers could not be justified and assured that he would raise the issue with his leadership.
He further said that the absence of ministers is not only an embarrassment for the government but also for the institution.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets
Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..
Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister
UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..
DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan
IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl
UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action
Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl49 minutes ago
-
Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
ATC disposes of bail pleas of Uzma, Aleema in Jinnah House attack case1 minute ago
-
Mansehra, Upper Kohistan launch three-week cleanliness campaigns1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir1 hour ago
-
Senate body reviews road safety, infrastructure concerns in less developed areas1 minute ago
-
Annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah As'habi commenced1 minute ago
-
Parliament’s integrity demands ministers to respond to questions: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Police recover 35 stolen phones worth Rs 1.75m1 minute ago
-
CJ IHC issues order regarding rejection of judges reservations on seniority list2 minutes ago
-
PM's aide announces to form volunteers climate taskforce for environmental action2 minutes ago
-
9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago