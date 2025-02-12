Parliament’s integrity demands ministers to respond to questions: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the integrity of Parliament demanded relevant ministers to respond to questions and calling attention notices related to their respective ministries.

Addressing a point of order raised by Syed Naveed Qamar regarding the absence of ministers in the House, he said, “It is imperative for ministers to respond, and if ministers are not present, parliamentary secretaries must answer the questions and calling attention notices.”

The minister acknowledged that the absence of ministers could not be justified and assured that he would raise the issue with his leadership.

He further said that the absence of ministers is not only an embarrassment for the government but also for the institution.

